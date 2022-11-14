We are all familiar with the phrase about the team picking itself when results and performances are good.

But what of those left out in the cold for weeks, possibly months, as a result?

No professional footballer wants to sit on the bench. Or worse, in the stands because they’ve been left out of the squad altogether.

Aidan Barlow in action for Doncaster Rovers last season.

"The most difficult thing for me as a head coach or manager is leaving players out of the team,” revealed Schofield, who told his players just that during their pre-match meeting ahead of Saturday’s 3-1 win over Grimsby Town.

"It is difficult, but players have to respond and prove me wrong – prove that they are the ones that should be starting.”

Liverpool loanee Max Woltman cut a miserable figure as he sat in the dugout waiting for his teammates after the final whistle at Blundell Park.

Aidan Barlow has also had to bide his time since returning from injury and has spent far more time in the stands than on the pitch this term.

But the winger made his first league appearance of the season off the bench in Lincolnshire, producing a moment of quality in the dying minutes when he flicked the ball over the head of an opposition player.

Schofield said: “It’s been difficult for Aidan because those players who have been in his position have done really well and performed at a high level.

"I saw things in training last week; Aidan’s attitude, the way he’s behaved and trained at a real high intensity. He deserved that appearance.”

Barlow is facing a big season with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

So too are the likes of Charlie Seaman, goalkeepers Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley, and Liam Ravenhill, all of whom have spent more time on the fringes of the team than they would like.

Ravenhill has returned from his loan spell at National League North side Blyth Spartans.

Tavonga Kuleya has also returned from a temporary stint with FC United of Manchester one league below.