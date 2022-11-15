Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield reveals changes to training schedule

Professional football clubs without a midweek match typically train on Monday and Tuesday with a day off on Wednesday ahead of further sessions on Thursday and Friday.

The working week is usually completed with a match on a Saturday, while Sunday is preserved for rest and recovery.

Rovers had followed that schedule, but under Schofield the players will now train from Monday through to Wednesday, with a day off on Thursday instead.

Rovers boss Danny Schofield (centre) with his assistant Chad Gribble.

Explaining the decision, Schofield said: “It was something I experienced three or four years ago working with different coaches and observing them and how they scheduled the week.

"We would prefer to work the players a little bit harder on a Wednesday.”

Schofield has made no secret of his desire to improve the fitness levels of his players.

From a physical perspective, they will have longer to recover ahead of a matchday if their training load is frontloaded at the start of each week.

Another shift has seen substitutes take part in a passing drill at the end of games.

Previously, those on the bench would complete a running exercise with head of sports science Sam Bowring to keep their fitness levels topped up before taking part in a hard training session the following Monday while their teammates in the starting XI focused on recovery.

Schofield said: “They can run all day but it’s football that develops players physically, no more than 11v11 games.

"I discussed it with the staff, this is something I wanted to implement so they all do a running session then get a feel of the ball.”

The team will also meet at Cantley Park on the morning of a game for a meal and pre-match meeting, if they have not had an overnight stay in a hotel.

Schofield, who has been praised by several Doncaster players for the clarity of his tactical instructions, said: “I like the lads to be together.