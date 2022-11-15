Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield reveals changes to training schedule
Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield has shaken up the training schedule at Cantley Park to work his players even harder.
Professional football clubs without a midweek match typically train on Monday and Tuesday with a day off on Wednesday ahead of further sessions on Thursday and Friday.
The working week is usually completed with a match on a Saturday, while Sunday is preserved for rest and recovery.
Rovers had followed that schedule, but under Schofield the players will now train from Monday through to Wednesday, with a day off on Thursday instead.
Most Popular
Explaining the decision, Schofield said: “It was something I experienced three or four years ago working with different coaches and observing them and how they scheduled the week.
"We would prefer to work the players a little bit harder on a Wednesday.”
Schofield has made no secret of his desire to improve the fitness levels of his players.
From a physical perspective, they will have longer to recover ahead of a matchday if their training load is frontloaded at the start of each week.
Another shift has seen substitutes take part in a passing drill at the end of games.
Previously, those on the bench would complete a running exercise with head of sports science Sam Bowring to keep their fitness levels topped up before taking part in a hard training session the following Monday while their teammates in the starting XI focused on recovery.
Schofield said: “They can run all day but it’s football that develops players physically, no more than 11v11 games.
"I discussed it with the staff, this is something I wanted to implement so they all do a running session then get a feel of the ball.”
The team will also meet at Cantley Park on the morning of a game for a meal and pre-match meeting, if they have not had an overnight stay in a hotel.
Schofield, who has been praised by several Doncaster players for the clarity of his tactical instructions, said: “I like the lads to be together.
"They get good nutrition at Cantley Park, then we just recap what we have been through in the week really, just to go through the simplicity of our game plan as a little refresher.”