Doncaster are in the market for new players this month but are yet to make a signing.

Schofield confirmed no arrivals are imminent ahead of Saturday's trip to Crawley Town.

He said: "It's always good to strengthen, it's good for the morale, for the spirit when current players see new players coming into the building.

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield.

"It always lifts everyone, there's more competition for places."

Rovers' only activity in the window so far saw loan striker Josh Andrews return to his parent club Birmingham City.

Schofield is keen on strengthening his attack, but said he was not seeking a like-for-like replacement for the target man, who had not featured since August due to injury.

Doncaster also hope to welcome back Joseph Olowu and Tommy Rowe from injury this month, which would stiffen up the competition for starting places.

Schofield said: "When we have a fully fit squad we are really strong and competitive, but unfortunately you get injuries throughout the season.

"Implementing new players who are the right people and can add strength in certain areas, that's always a positive."

More than two weeks are left for clubs to do business this month and EFL sides will be able to sign free agents until 23 March, according to the League’s rules.

Doncaster, who will have another chance to move back into the play-offs with a positive result this weekend, are yet to make a decision on the future of Liverpool loanee Max Woltman.

