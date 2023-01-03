Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield provides January transfer window update

Rovers are in the market for new additions in the January transfer window, but it would seem the club is in no rush.

The window is open until the end of the month and EFL sides will still be able to sign free agents until 23 March, according to the League’s rules.

Schofield told The Free Press: “There is certainly nothing imminent, discussions are still ongoing.

Doncaster's Chad Gribble and Danny Schofield.

"We know the areas we need to strengthen and want to strengthen.”

Schofield has so far remained tight-lipped on the number of targets he would like to sign.

He has also been coy on the areas of the pitch he wants to strengthen, though previously admitted forwards are always on the radar.

Schofield said: “We have got some targets and some names.

"The club is still in discussions with myself about approaching these players, so we will see how that progresses over the next week or so.”

Schofield is keen to recruit players who can improve his starting XI, which remained unchanged as Doncaster made it two wins from two on New Year’s Day to move within one point of the League Two play-off places.

On the possibility of outgoings, Schofield said: “We have not got a lot of bodies to choose from in terms of squad selection

"Reo (Griffiths) was the only one left out against Carlisle who wasn’t injured, which was nothing to do with his performances.

"We analysed the opponent and felt the bench we had could come on and impact in a different way.”

Striker Griffiths arrived at Doncaster from French top-flight side Lyon last January but injuries have restricted him to just five appearances this term, with no goals.

He remains part of the plan, however, after signing a two-and-a-half deal upon his arrival.

Schofield said: “Reo came on against Tranmere because he had been training at a really good intensity with a great attitude.”

One player likely to cut ties with Rovers this month is Birmingham City loanee Josh Andrews, whose loan spell is scheduled to conclude.

The 6ft 5in striker has not played since August due to tendonitis and has been receiving treatment back at his parent club.

