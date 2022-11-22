Doncaster will have gone 13 days without a match by the time they host Walsall at home next Friday.

That game has been moved forward by a day to avoid a potential fixture clash with England in the Round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar.

Rovers have no fixture this weekend due to their first-round exit in the FA Cup at the hands of non-league outfit King’s Lynn earlier this month.

Tommy Rowe could be fit to face Walsall next Friday.

A behind-closed-doors friendly is planned for Saturday, however, to help maintain the players’ match sharpness.

Rowe has been missing since mid-September owing to a hamstring injury but returned to full training last week along with Joseph Olowo, who made the bench against Colchester United at the weekend.

Olowu missed eight games after fracturing his eye socket in an accidental collision with his teammate James Maxwell at Rochdale last month.

“It was a bit too soon for him to feature at any point,” said Schofield, whose side were comfortably beaten 3-0 last time out against a side who hadn’t won in their last eight.

"Tommy Rowe will have a good 13 or 14 days of training. They’re two key players we’ll be looking to get back.”

Olowu and Rowe have seen their game-time limited by injuries this term but both players have demonstrated their quality when fit and available for selection.

On whether club captain Rowe could be ready in time for next Friday, Schofield said: "I’m hoping so.

"He’s down for full contact training from Monday. We will gradually build him up through the week and the following week he will have five days to prepare for the Walsall game.”

Rovers have not amended their training schedule in light of a free weekend and will train from Monday through to Wednesday and then again on Friday.

Should England win Group B and progress in the Round of 16, their Quarter Final match would take place on Saturday, 10 December – the same day Doncaster are due to travel to South Wales to take on Newport County.