Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield hints at changes for Rochdale clash

Schofield made three changes for the Boxing Day trip to Tranmere and could switch things up again after seeing his side fall to a 3-0 defeat following arguably their worst display this term.

The Doncaster head coach voiced his disappointment with the performance, which came off the back of one of their best showings of the season in the win over Newport County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll sit down with the coaching staff and we’ll see where we need to maybe change some personnel to go and perform,” said Schofield, who has won three, lost five and drawn one of his first nine games in charge.

Reo Griffiths is back in the picture at Doncaster Rovers.

Winger Luke Molyneux made his first appearance in more than a month off the bench at Tranmere, having been sidelined by a knee injury since November.

He could come in from the off against the Dale, who currently occupy the second relegation place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield said: "It was always the plan to get him minutes against Tranmere and build up his fitness.

"Luke is an important player for us, so he will be considered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Reo Griffiths also made his first appearance since October at Prenton Park.

"Reo’s had a few niggling injuries and not really trained consistently since I’ve been in the building,” said Schofield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now he’s back on the pitch regularly he’s showed more consistency in his performances in training.

"Physically he can still improve and develop, so this is an area he’s going to have to focus on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad