Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield highlights missing ingredient in Walsall loss

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield admitted his side lacked a ‘killer instinct’ in their 2-0 defeat to Walsall.

By Steve Jones
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 10:57pm

Rovers saw plenty of the ball without ever hurting their opponents as they fell to a second consecutive defeat with just one effort on target all game.

Boos greeted the final whistle after second-half goals from Tom Knowles and Danny Johnson left Schofield’s side in mid-table on a night when they could have moved back into the play-off spots.

Schofield said: “Throughout the game we probably lacked that killer instinct, that moment to create a goal.

Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield

"We needed to change the tempo, the speed, be a bit more explosive and combine more.”

Doncaster’s pace of play was at times pedestrian as they struggled to break down their opponents.

Schofield said: “When a team is sat deep it’s not easy to break down a defensive structure.

"We need to find the answers and the solution to that. I think the change of tempo (needed) is in that final third.”

He added: "Kyle Knoyle, Luke Molyneux and James Maxwell have offered that in previous games, so I think it’s there.

"That’s a key area we will be focusing on because we need to be more dynamic and change the tempo to create more space and chances.”

Friday’s loss means Schofield has been beaten in four of his first seven games in charge, with two wins and one draw.

On the team’s development, he said: "It takes a lot of effort, a lot of time. The most important thing for me is that the players are buying into it.

"They are giving effort and believing in what we are trying to do, but there’s certainly work to be done.”

Asked if a lack of confidence could be hindering his side, Schofield said: “This game is not for the faint-hearted.

"We go again with what we do and how we try and play. I sensed it a little bit. I can’t question their effort, application, or the way we are trying to play.

"But the way we conceded the two goals was why we are a bit disappointed."

Next up for Doncaster is a trip to South Wales to take on Newport County next Saturday.

The 3pm kick-off time is unlikely to be moved.

Doncaster