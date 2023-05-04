Doncaster Rovers wrap up a disappointing 22/23 campaign away to Walsall on Monday (12.30pm kick-off) but already have one eye on what they hope will be a far more successful year next term.

Schofield has been promised “a significant financial injection” into his playing budget, courtesy of the club’s owner Terry Bramall, to help Rovers return to League One.

“We have targets and we want to do business as soon as possible so we can get players in the building and ready to prepare for day one of pre-season,” said Schofield, whose side could realistically finish as high as 13th with a win at the Bescot Stadium.

Doncaster boss Danny Schofield applauds fans following the club's final game of the season.

"We have got our targets. As soon as the season comes to an end we will have final discussions with the ownership of the club and make decisions on these targets.”

Schofield was clear on the goals and expectations moving forward, with the pressure on him to deliver after overseeing 18 defeats in his 32 games in charge.

He said: "That (promotion) has got to be our target, it (the investment) is certainly going to make us more competitive and make our squad depth stronger.

"I feel that’s where we suffered a little bit this season.

"We have got some really good players here to compete in League Two, we feel we just need to strengthen the squad."

The Doncaster chief was confident of better times ahead after another tough season for everyone associated with the club.

Rovers could finish as low as 18th if they lose to Walsall and other results go against them.

The club’s lowest league finish in 20 years is already guaranteed.

“It does give you a better chance of performances to win games with added resources,” said Schofield.

"I’m feeling really optimistic about next season, I know this season has not finished yet so the focus is 100 per cent on Walsall but I do feel really optimistic moving into the off season.

"Pre-season is pretty much already planned in terms of how we want to work with the players to prepare for the season.