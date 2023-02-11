Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield gives his assessment of Swindon Town win

Doncaster took all three points back to South Yorkshire thanks to Luke Molyneux's second-half double - the winger's first goals for the club after 27 games.

At the other end they limited their hosts to few chances in Jody Morris' first home game in charge.

Schofield, whose side remain two points outside the top seven despite their second win on the bounce, said: “The result is definitely up there with one of the best, coming away to a Swindon team who are very good and have some very good players.

Luke Molyneux celebrates his second goal.

“Defensively, the performance is really up there. Can we be better with the ball at times and make better decisions? I think so.

"But I can’t fault the lads’ effort and application, and the way they implemented the game plan, particularly in defence.”

Swindon started the day outside the play-offs on goal difference but it was the visitors who started brighter in Wiltshire.

George Miller came close to opening the scoring but his chipped effort from the edge of the box landed wide.

Kyle Hurst then saw a header tipped wide by Swindon keeper Solomon Brynn.

The hosts almost took the lead against the run of play in first-half injury-time when Jake Cain’s free-kick struck the crossbar.

But that was the closest they came over 90 minutes as Doncaster comfortably secured back-to-back clean sheets in the league for the first time this season.

Discussing his side’s defensive improvements, Schofield said: "Key things have improved and it’s credit to the players because they highlighted that themselves.”

Molyneux gave his side the advantage in the 71st minute when he cut into the box and found the bottom corner to open his Rovers account.

Two minutes later he was back on the scoresheet after converting George Miller’s cutback from the edge of the box.

On Molyneux, Schofield said: “It’s a strange one because you don’t know how much to mention things.

"It almost builds up doubt rather than just coming away from it and letting him be free and play.