Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield explains why he moved into management

Although he’s been coaching for several years, which has included stints at Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Barnsley and more recently Huddersfield, Schofield was made top dog for the first time just five months ago.

Since then he’s overseen 15 games in the dugout. So it won’t shock anyone to hear he’s still getting used to some parts of the job.

"Losing is tougher as a manager,” said Schofield, who racked up almost 500 appearances as a player.

Doncaster's manager Danny Schofield celebrates his first victory.

"You take more responsibility on your shoulders.

"You are in the game to ultimately win. I think that’s why I’ve transitioned from academy football to first-team coach because of that buzz of coaching to actually win football games, not just develop.”

Schofield, a husband and dad-of-two, admitted he needed a pick-me-up on the Sunday after Doncaster’s most recent fixture, a 3-0 defeat away to bottom side Colchester United.

"It’s quite difficult because you put a lot of work into the week,” he said

"You try and leave no stone unturned and when you don’t get the end result it’s a bit of a downer.

"The more experienced I become the easier it will be to deal with it personally.”

The 42-year-old revealed he has several head coaches to call upon if he needs advice, including former Yeovil Town and Rotherham United teammate Paul Warne, now in charge of Derby, who also advised his predecessor.

"He said to me ‘when you win it's a relief and when you lose it’s a disaster’.

"In the conversations I’ve had with head coaches I think they’ve actually enjoyed giving their stories.

"I spoke to one when I first got my head coach role and the first thing he said was ‘you know you are going to get the sack? Just be prepared for that moment.’

"It came sooner than I thought but he was right. That’s the role you are in.”

So why bother?

"I’ve always liked to be challenged. I want to be challenged and bring my kids up that way.

"Nothing is comfortable for them because I know it leads to growth. I like to learn new things, read new things and learn from different people.

