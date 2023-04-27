News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield drops big hint about striker’s future

Planning for next season is already under way at Doncaster Rovers.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 27th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Doncaster Rovers are expected to offer Jack Goodman a professional contract.

The 18-year-old striker, who has scored 21 goals for the club’s youth team this term, has broken into the first-team fold in recent weeks due to a string of injuries.

He was handed his first league start away to Gillingham on Good Friday with Kieran Agard – who is thought to have accrued more than £1 million in transfer fees throughout his career – left on the bench.

Doncaster Rovers striker Jack Goodman looks set to be offered a professional contract.Doncaster Rovers striker Jack Goodman looks set to be offered a professional contract.
Asked if the club would be offering ex-Notts County youngster Goodman a professional contract, Rovers head coach Danny Schofield said: “Jack is a player who we are really keen on, we think he has potential.

"He’s scored a lot of goals in the under-18s and that can’t be ignored.”

Schofield added: "He had his start against Gillingham away, which was a tough debut for him, and I thought he did really well.

“Jack is one we will be considering.”

It is understood Goodman is the only second-year scholar at Doncaster still in contention for a professional contract, with his teammates already informed of their fate.

Defender Alex Fletcher and midfielder Faris Khan are believed to have been under consideration for an offer, with the former now weighing up the possibility of pursuing a college scholarship in the USA.

Goodman could be handed another chance to impress in Rovers’ final two games of the season.

Schofield’s side host Colchester on Saturday before travelling to Walsall on Monday, 8 May.

