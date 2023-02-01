There was no activity at the Eco-Power Stadium on an otherwise frantic deadline day, which saw plenty of Rovers’ League Two rivals wheeling and dealing until the 11pm cut-off time.

Schofield had already brought in five players – all of whom made their debuts last weekend – with a further four leaving the club.

"We did our business quite early on and didn’t leave it to the last minute, so there was nothing else in the pipeline,” he said.

Todd Miller is one of five new signings at Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe.

Schofield previously refused to rule out more departures before the end of the window but no players joined Kyle Knoyle, Adam Clayton, Max Woltman and Josh Andrews through the exit door.

Strikers Kieran Agard and Reo Griffiths were among those who might have left after finding themselves down the pecking order following Caolan Lavery’s arrival.

Schofield said: “They are players who are still contracted to the club. I have spoken with both, they will be part of the squad, on the training pitch and ready to compete.”

English Football League clubs can still sign free agents until March but Schofield, who currently has a 25-man squad, said: “I feel our business is probably done.

"If something pops up and we have the scope to do it never say never but at the minute I’ll work with the squad we have and try to get them to improve as much as I can.”

Teams outside of the Football League are not restricted to transfer windows, meaning those on the fringes at DN4, as well as the club’s youngsters, could still depart either on loan or permanently.

Bobby Faulkner and Liam Ravenhill are both likely to spent more time out on loan at non-league clubs before the season finishes.

Discussing the state of his squad, Schofield said: “It’s more competitive for places now.

"Bringing new players into the group adds more competition and pushes the players we currently have. That’s what we wanted.”