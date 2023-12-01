Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann says that the League Two club are in ongoing discussions with West Brom and Hull City regarding the futures of loanees Mo Faal and Tom Nixon.

The duo joined the club on season-long loans in the summer window, with review clauses, as is common practice with many such deals, being able to be invoked in the new year window if needs be.

Both Faal - who has netted eight times in the first half of the campaign - and Nixon have impressed in their stints at Rovers and are making the most of extended game-time at the Eco-Power Stadium, with the club understandably keen for the arrangement to continue.

McCann said: “I’ll need to double-check the contract, but there is a clause in the contract of Nixon and Mo and there needs to be both clubs in agreement on things like that.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: PA

"These (things) are something we are working on all the time with West Brom and Hull because they have been really strong and are playing a lot of games and it’s great for their development.”

McCann returns to former club Peterborough United - where he has spent two spells as a manager and a highly-successful period in his career as a player - in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman insists that his sole focus is on cup progression with Rovers and not settling a score or anything like that - he was sacked by Posh last January, the second time that the club have dispensed with his services in his managerial career thus far.

McCann added: “It’s a cliche and we are not treating this game any differently. We know it will be very tough and they are very strong at home.

"Everyone will have it down as a Peterborough win, but hopefully we will have other ideas and give it our best shot.

"It is a club close to my heart and the fans were brilliant and always helped me, as a player or manager. But look, I want to go there and win and get into the next round of the FA Cup.