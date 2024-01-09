Doncaster Rovers bolster ranks with signing of midfielder on loan from Tottenham Hotspur
The 20-year-old was handed his professional debut on the final day of last season, when Tottenham completed a rout of Leeds United. Doncaster have moved to secure his services on a temporary basis and he will remain at the Eco-Power Stadium until the end of the season.
He said: “I’m delighted to get this done. I’m really happy to be here. The history and the size of the club is incredible. The manager, his philosophy how he wants to play, I think it really aligns with what I try to do as well. I’m just overjoyed to be here.”
Craig has become Doncaster’s third addition of the window, following the captures of Conor Carty and Jay McGrath.
Rovers manager Grant McCann said: “He’s a very good player. We’ve been tracking Matthew since the summer window shut with numerous games watched and reports done on him. He comes here with good pedigree and he’s ready for the challenge.
“He’s going to be a very good player and to get him in this early in the window is great.”
Craig has been handed the number 37 shirt and is available to feature against Newport County on Saturday (January 13).