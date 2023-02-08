Faulker has joined the Moors on a month’s loan along with his Doncaster Rovers teammate Liam Ravenhill, who is yet to make his debut for the National League North outfit.

Centre-back Faulkner has featured twice, having gone straight into the starting XI for his debut in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Chester without even a training session.

Discussing those displays after Spennymoor’s 2-2 draw against King’s Lynn on Tuesday, the 18-year-old said: “I feel like they have been good and I’m looking to keep improving.

"I’m really pleased. It’s a good level, a good standard and they play some good stuff. It’s good for my development.”

Spennymoor play in the sixth tier of English football, two leagues higher than Faulkner’s previous loan club Worksop Town.

Jason Ainsley’s side are hoping to close the five-point gap between themselves and the play-offs and have five games still to come in February.

Faulkner said: “There’s games coming thick and fast. I just need to get as many as I can under my belt.

Bobby Faulkner is already catching the eye on loan at Spennymoor.

"You learn through the experienced lads. I just need to keep picking up little bits and improving myself.”

Norton-born Faulkner has played 13 times for his hometown club this season but found himself down the pecking order following Danny Schofield’s appointment as head coach.

Schofield has told the youngster what he needs to improve on to nail down a first-team spot at the Eco-Power Stadium.

He said: “Bobby has really strong attributes. We feel as though in playing out from the back and building play he can really improve, the with-the-ball attributes.

"This is an area I have discussed with Bobby and he will no doubt work his hardest to try and improve.”

Midfield ace Ravenhill could soon get a taste of action for Spennymoor.

The club’s assistant manager, Jamie Chandler, said: “Everybody will be needed over the next few weeks.

"At one point somebody will be the hero, somebody will have the shirt. It’s up to them to then keep it.”