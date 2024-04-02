Doncaster Rovers Bellles prepare for Hull City clash after Durham stalemate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was solid display against their third-placed opponents as Belles continued their improved second half of the season form.

Durham missed out on the title and sole promotion slot on goal difference to Newcastle United last season and they have been among the title contenders all season this time around but this draw all but ended their hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belles are in action again this Wednesday when they host another title chaser in Hull City at Thorne.

Belles' Phoebe Sneddon

The game will provide manager Ciaran Toner with more meaningful insight into Belles’ progress. Hull are arguably title favourites, just two points behind leaders Middlesbrough but with three games in hand.

There is then a break before the next game, against bottom club FC United of Manchester at the Eco-Power on Saturday, April 20.

In sharp contrast, AFC Bentley have a crowded April schedule as they have to fit in half of their league fixtures (11) as well as a cup final in the Sheffield & Hallam Women’s County League.