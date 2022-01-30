Doncaster Rovers Belles win at Sporting Khalsa to extend lead at top

Jasmine Saxton. Photo: Julian Barker

Belles’ latest victory extended their lead at the top of FAWNL Division One Midlands to nine points.

Jasmine Saxton followed up her four-goal haul against Leek Town last weekend with a first half brace to put Belles firmly in the driving seat.

Lily Wishart made it three with a 52nd minute header from Saxton’s cross before substitute Lauren Breen added a fourth in the dying stages from close range.

Andy Butler’s in-form side have now won five of their last six games.

They travel to promotion rivals Lincoln City, who inflicted one of Belles’ two league defeats back in August, on Wednesday.

The fourth-placed Imps are now 13 points behind Doncaster but have four games in hand.

Meanwhile, Boldmere St Michaels moved up to second in the table with a 3-0 win at Burton Albion.