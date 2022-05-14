Doncaster Rovers Belles will build on second place finish, says chief executive

Belles finished second in FAWNL Division One Midlands, two points behind champions Boldmere St Michaels.

Manager Andy Butler and his assistant Nick Buxton will remain in charge next season.

"It’s been a fantastic season and with a bit of luck we could’ve won it but it wasn’t to be,” Green told Belles TV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Butler and Nick Buxton

"Looking forward I think we’re in a great position to challenge next season and I think we’ll be even stronger with Andy and Nick onside for another year at least.

"The girls will fight for him and they believe in him.

“I spoke to a few parents who have got girls playing and they said they’ve come here because of Andy and Nick, their coaching philosophy and the way they play. That’s testimony to both of them.

"We’ve got a great, happy camp here now. Let’s move forward.

"The future’s bight. I think we’re in a strong position. I think we’ll be up there next season, probably in a better position than we have been this season.

"We know we need two or three players this summer. We’ve already targeted them and if we bring those in I think we’ll be very strong.”

Belles won 15 out of 22 games but failed to beat any of their top four rivals: Boldmere, Lincoln City and Long Eaton United.