Doncaster Rovers Belles well beaten by league leaders Middlesbrough
Boro, who won 4-1 when the teams met back in October, were 4-0 up at the interval at the Riverside Stadium and they added a fifth near the end.
Belles remain in seventh in 12-team division with a tally of 20 points and they have arguably already garnered sufficient points to avoid relegation but mathematically must wait to guarantee survival.
The wet weather again claimed other fixtures but two of the teams below them suffered defeats.
Bottom-placed FC United of Manchester stay rooted on five points and, with just six games left, need a near miracle to survive. York are on eight points with eight to play with Chester-Le-Street Town just two points ahead of them.
With FC United of Manchester having to visit the Eco-Power Stadium, Belles have their destiny very much in their own hands.
It would take a freakish set of results for Belles to finish in the bottom two but until they are guaranteed a top ten placing they have to guard against complacency.
What the Boro result does highlight is how much Belles have to do if they are to gain promotion from the fourth tier.
Middlesbrough FC have invested significantly in their women’s set-up and it is hard, given Rovers’ lower standing in the EFL, for Belles to compete with clubs higher up the pyramid.
Meanwhile, sixth tier Ripon City have had to withdraw from the North East Regional League Southern Division and, as a consequence, Harworth Colliery now find themselves in bottom place without any points in the adjusted table.
Like several others who stepped up from County League to Regional League, Harworth have struggled this season. Ellie Meanwell netted both their goals at home to Chesterfield Women on Sunday but the visitors posted the division’s highest score this season, winning 13-2.
In the Sheffield & Hallam County League, AFC Bentley have a cup semi-final visit to Sheffield Wednesday this Sunday.
Bentley won 4-1 in their delayed last eight tie at Hemsworth last Friday thanks to goals from Gemma Harte (2), Becky Kendell and Michelle Walsh.
Rossington Main lost 2-0 at Division One leaders Brunsmeer Athletic who extended their 100 per cent record to 12 games.
Division Three leaders Mexborough Athletic remain favourites to finish top and so regain their Division Two place at the first time of asking but Sunday saw them lose their unbeaten league start in a 4-2 defeat at third-placed Charnock Ridgeway.
Mexborough need two wins from their remaining four games to claim the title.