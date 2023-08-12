Doncaster Rovers Belles urged to treat every game like cup final in new league

Belles have been moved into the Women’s National League Division One North for the 2023/24 campaign following a league restructure.

While they remain a fourth-tier club, next season will see them take on sides linked to some of Yorkshire’s biggest clubs including Leeds United, Hull City and Middlesbrough.

"Playing every game as if it’s a cup final, that’s the mentality we have to have,” said skipper Jess Andrew, who has committed to another season at her hometown club along with most of last season’s squad.

Jess Andrew in action for the Belles.

"We matched, if not bettered, Huddersfield in the cup final last season and showed we can compete.

"As players, we expect to do well. There’s nothing stopping us, just because clubs might be associated with the men’s sides a bit more.”

Belles proved they can turn up on the big occasions back in May when they pushed Huddersfield of the league above all the way in the County Cup final, suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat.

Centre-back Andrew admitted she had been on the fence about whether to stay with the club amid so much change, which saw former boss Nick Buxton leave CEO Russ Green leave.

Belles' new managament duo Sam Winch and Alexandre Brito Nogueira

"There was a lot of uncertainty after the season with Nick leaving,” she said.

"Nobody knew what was happening.

"People just wanted to hear something and when Chris (Wood, interim Belles strategic lead) was appointed he was straight on it. That reassured a lot of people.

"Chris put forward this vision that I couldn’t say no to. I’m a Doncaster girl, I love Belles and have played there for three seasons. It’s very hard to walk away.”

Sam Winch and Alexandre Brito Nogueira have since been appointed as the club’s new management team – and have made a good first impression.

“They are genuinely nice guys but we know what’s expected of us and they won’t shy away from telling us if we are not reaching their expectations,” said Andrew.

"No discredit to Nick whatsoever, but when everything is new there’s an excitement.

"It’s like the men’s team, there’s a buzz about them with the new manager.”