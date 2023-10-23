Doncaster Rovers Belles urged to take cup form into league as new manager hunt continues
Belles, who dispensed with Sam Winch and his assistant Alexandre Brito Nogueira earlier this month, beat Mansfield Town 4-0 on Sunday to book their spot in the FA Cup first round.
The week before they thrashed FC Manton of Worksop 8-0 in the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA County Cup third round.
Stronger opposition awaits when Belles return to league action away to Durham Cestria in the Women’s National League Division One North on Sunday.
Durham sit two places and three points above ninth-placed Belles in the 12-team fourth tier.
"We have got to carry it into the league,” Hird said of the team’s improvement in recent weeks following three straight defeats, which led to Winch’s dismissal.
"It’s been two cup games but I must applaud the girls on their commitment and desire in training because the tempo has been like a game.
"The two sessions I have taken have been tremendous and everything we have worked on came out today (Sunday).”
There has been no word from the club on their next managerial appointment since they announced Winch and Nogueira’s departure ten days ago, with no timescale given for finding a replacement.
On the pitch, Belles overcame lower-division Mansfield thanks to goals from Jas Saxton, Phoebe Sneddon, Laila Abadi and Sophie Brown.
The six-time champions will host third tier outfit Rugby Borough Women in the first round of the world’s oldest cup competition on Sunday, 12 November.