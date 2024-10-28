Doncaster Rovers Belles turn attentions to FA Cup after last-gasp league loss to rivals

Belles' boss Ciaran Toner has plenty to ponder as attentions now turn to the Women's FA Cup tie this weekend.

Doncaster Rovers Belles conceded an agonising stoppage time goal as AFC Fylde snatched victory in Sunday's meeting between the two strugglers.

The hosts netted the game’s only goal just before the start of second half stoppage time to lift themselves off of bottom spot and also send Belles into one of the division’s two relegation places.

A draw would have been a deserved point for Ciaran Toner's side but it was not to be for Belles who are one of five teams on either six or seven points. Fortunately for Belles, all the other three teams in the relegation dogfight lost at the weekend.

Attention now switches to the Adobe Women’s FA Cup first round proper with the Belles travelling to face FC St Helens. Their opponents are two rungs below the Belles on the football ladder.

But with 11 wins and just one defeat from 12 games in all competitions, St Helens will go into the tie fired up for an upset.

Besides the boost that a win would do for confidence, there is also prize money at stake. Sunday’s winners receive £6,000 plus a guaranteed £2,000 (even if they lose in the second round). First round losers receive £1,500.

Belles won 4-0 at Hull United, a tier five team, in the previous round when Rossington Main also won away to a tier five team. Like Belles, Rossington now face a tier six North West League outfit, a crucial difference being that Rossington have home advantage for their tie against Accrington Stanley who have won all 11 of their games this season.

Besides their three FA Cup wins, Rossington are also unbeaten in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women and Girls League where they have 10 points from four Premier Division games.