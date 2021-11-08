Doncaster Rovers Belles turn attention to FA Cup tie at Stoke City after defeat to Nottingham Forest in FAWNL Plate

Lindsey Tugby and Phoebe Sneddon in action against Nottingham Forest. Photo: Julian Barker

Mai Moncaster headed the game’s only goal after 38 minutes to earn Forest, who play a tier higher than Belles, their place in the last 16.

The visitors went close to doubling the advantage before the interval but Charlotte Dinsdale cleared an effort off the line.

Belles’ Ellie Sharpe was the busier of the two goalkeepers, making second half saves from Moncaster, Sofia Bonser, who also hit the bar, and Katie Middleton.

Belles' Sophie Bell in action against Nottingham Forest. Photo: Julian Barker

Her opposite number ex-Belle Emily Batty had a few saves to make but none which unduly stretched her, although she was relieved when a low ball across the six-yard box eluded everyone just before the final whistle.

Overall it was a solid and encouraging display from Belles who gave a good account of themselves against a team fifth in the FAWNL Northern Premier DIvision.

Belles wore a bespoke all-red kit to honour the women of World War 2. The two-minute silence ahead of kick off was impeccably observed with the only sound that of passing trains on the main line adjacent to the Rossington’s Oxford Street ground.

Belles face more Northern Premier Division opposition again this Sunday (1pm) when they visit Stoke City in the first round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

Stoke are ninth in the table with their three league wins coming against teams below them.