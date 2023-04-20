News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers Belles to play back-to-back games at Eco-Power Stadium

Doncaster Rovers Belles’ penultimate league game of the season against Northampton Town will now be played at the Eco-Power Stadium.

By Sportsdesk
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read

Schoolchildren will be admitted free to the game on Sunday, April 30 (2pm) when accompanied by a paying adult.

Belles have missed out on promotion from FAWNL Division One Midlands and look set to finish in second place for a second season running.

Belles chief executive Russ Green said: “The popularity of women’s football is only growing and we want to show that Doncaster remains at the heart of the game.

Sophie Brown scored a hat trick against Leafield.
Sophie Brown scored a hat trick against Leafield.
“The Belles were pioneering, incredibly successful across the decades and we are all incredibly proud to be a part of such a historic club. While more recent times have been difficult, we are back on strong foundations and determined to regain our place among the elite in this country.

“The promotion race this season has been another tough one and the intricacies of the league calendar caught up with us in the end but we are confident of going one better next season. And we still have the County FA Cup final to come - our first in 13 years."

Belles will face Huddersfield Town in the County Cup final, also at the Eco-Power Stadium, on Thursday, May 4 (7.30pm).

Meanwhile, Sophie Brown bagged a hat trick to earn Belles a 3-0 success at Leafield Athletic.

Deborah Barry, Shelby Morris and Jessica Woods were the scorers for Belles Development who were 3-1 home winners over Loughborough Lightening in the Midland Reserve Division.

