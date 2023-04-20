Doncaster Rovers Belles to play back-to-back games at Eco-Power Stadium

Schoolchildren will be admitted free to the game on Sunday, April 30 (2pm) when accompanied by a paying adult.

Belles have missed out on promotion from FAWNL Division One Midlands and look set to finish in second place for a second season running.

Belles chief executive Russ Green said: “The popularity of women’s football is only growing and we want to show that Doncaster remains at the heart of the game.

“The Belles were pioneering, incredibly successful across the decades and we are all incredibly proud to be a part of such a historic club. While more recent times have been difficult, we are back on strong foundations and determined to regain our place among the elite in this country.

“The promotion race this season has been another tough one and the intricacies of the league calendar caught up with us in the end but we are confident of going one better next season. And we still have the County FA Cup final to come - our first in 13 years."

Belles will face Huddersfield Town in the County Cup final, also at the Eco-Power Stadium, on Thursday, May 4 (7.30pm).

Meanwhile, Sophie Brown bagged a hat trick to earn Belles a 3-0 success at Leafield Athletic.