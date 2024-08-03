Doncaster Rovers Belles to host Leeds United in honour of Julie Chipchase

Doncaster Rovers Belles host Leeds United in the Julie Chipchase Memorial Trophy this Sunday.

Kick off at the Eco-Power Stadium is 3pm but there will be a parade of former Belles players and other well known names from women’s football from 2pm.

The game against Leeds is the only definite public viewing of Ciaran Toner’s charges ahead of the 2024-25 FA Women’s National League season which begins a fortnight later when Belles are at home to Durham Cestria.

Belles’ first team squad currently stands at 20 players, most of whom were in last season’s squad, with goalkeeper Imogen Maguire the most notable newcomer.

Doncaster Belles legend Julie Chipchase

Leeds finished just ahead of Belles in the Division One North final table last term and are expected to be among this season’s challengers.

Julie Chipchase, affectionally known as ‘Chippy’, served Belles as both player and manager and also managed Leeds as well as working for the Football Association and working with England’s age group teams.

By 2017 Chippy was among the most highly qualified coaches in England, but sadly passed away through illness four years later.

Chippy was a reliable full back for Belles who achieved the league and cup double in both 1992 and 1994. Ahead of the initial season of a national league structure for women’s football back in 1991-92, the Belles players filled in player profiles with various Q&As. Chippy’s response regarding her post-playing days was to become a football coach and there is no doubting that she achieved that with distinction.