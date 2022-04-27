Doncaster Rovers Belles to bring down curtain on FAWNL campaign

Belles must win to finish in second position after missing out on the title to Boldmere St Michaels.

Lincoln City are a point behind in third with a much better goal difference and a very winnable fixture at home to relegated Wem Town left to play.

Boldmere St Michaels lost their final game at Leafield Athletic on Sunday but already had the title in the bag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers Belles. Photo: Julian Barker

Andy Butler’s side have done very well this term, arguably exceeding pre-season expectations as football returned to normal after two seasons lost to Covid.

An area which needs improvement, though, is the results against the top sides.

Belles gained just three points from their six games against Boldmere, Lincoln City and Long Eaton United.

They drew twice against Long Eaton and also drew at home to Boldmere.

Outside of those six games, Belles have won 14 of their other 15 fixtures.