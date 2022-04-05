Doncaster Rovers Belles' title hopes fade further despite win against Bedworth United

Doncaster Rovers Belles and their supporters pose for a picture following their final home game of the season. Picture: Julian Barker

Andy Butler’s side needed a high-scoring victory to ensure their challenge for the title remained meaningful rather than just mathematical.

However, Belles were below par and Bedworth produced a determined display which belied their league position.

Quickfire goals from Jasmine Saxton and Sophie Scargill after 25 minutes laid a platform.

But Bedworth replied almost straight away from the penalty spot and frustrated the hosts.

Saxton’s second just past the hour mark restored the two-goal advantage and took her season’s tally to 20 goals in all competitions.

But the Belles had to survive a nervy ending after Bedworth scored again on 85 minutes.

Belles will need to win at Long Eaton United on Sunday and then at Solihull Moors by an aggregate margin of eight goals to have any chance of winning the title.