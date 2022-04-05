Doncaster Rovers Belles' title hopes fade further despite win against Bedworth United
Doncaster Rovers Belles beat newly-relegated Bedworth United 3-2 on Sunday but the narrow victory did little to improve their slender hopes of pipping Boldmere St Michaels to the FAWNL Division One Midlands title.
Andy Butler’s side needed a high-scoring victory to ensure their challenge for the title remained meaningful rather than just mathematical.
However, Belles were below par and Bedworth produced a determined display which belied their league position.
Quickfire goals from Jasmine Saxton and Sophie Scargill after 25 minutes laid a platform.
But Bedworth replied almost straight away from the penalty spot and frustrated the hosts.
Saxton’s second just past the hour mark restored the two-goal advantage and took her season’s tally to 20 goals in all competitions.
But the Belles had to survive a nervy ending after Bedworth scored again on 85 minutes.
Belles will need to win at Long Eaton United on Sunday and then at Solihull Moors by an aggregate margin of eight goals to have any chance of winning the title.
Boldmere, who are six points clear, only need a point from their final game against Leafield Athletic to be crowned champions.