Doncaster Rovers Belles thrash Rotherham United to progress in Senior Cup
Runners up last season, Belles went ahead through an own goal by Rachel Hale with Phoebe Sneddon making it 2-0 just before half time.
Goals from Sophie Brown and debutant Izzy Hasselman after the break saw Belles finish comfortable winners against their lower tier hosts, who play in the division below.
Sixteen-year-old goalkeeper Paige Johnson also made a fine late save to keep a clean sheet on her debut.
Belles return to league action this Sunday when they visit Norton & Stockton Ancients.
Sam Winch’s side are currently seventh in FAWNL Division One North with four points from four games while Norton, who have played a game more, are one of four teams on three points.
Belles’ league fixture against Middlesbrough on Sunday, October 8 will now be played at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Belles have been drawn at home to FAWNL Northern Premier Division side Derby County in the Plate competition.
Lillie-Mae Broadhurst and Mollie Barlow scored for Belles Development in a 5-2 home defeat to Lincoln City Development in their opening Reserve Midland Division fixture.
Rossington Main could face Belles in the next round of the County Cup after a first half brace by Sequin Azimi helped them to a 2-1 win at Harworth Colliery. Rebecca Beech netted for Colliery.