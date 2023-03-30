Doncaster Rovers Belles suffer promotion setback at Leek Town

Belles remain second in FAWNL Division One Midlands but now find themselves seven points adrift of Stourbridge, who boast a far superior goal difference.

Sophie Scargill netted Belles’ goal at Leek but the visitors were guilty of missing a host of chances to score.

While pipping Stourbridge to the single available promotion spot is a near 'Mission Impossible' for Belles, their current runners up position is also now under threat.

Sophie Scargill scored for Belles at Leek.

They are just two points clear of their next two opponents, Northampton Town and Sporting Khalsa.

Harworth Colliery lost 2-0 at third-placed Millmoor Juniors in the North East League Southern Division.

Harworth remain ninth and all three teams below them also lost.

Harworth visit leaders and champions elect Barnsley Ladies this Sunday.

AFC Bentley’s top of the table clash against Chesterfield Women was abandoned in the second half following a serious injury to a Chesterfield player.

Bentley were 1-0 ahead thanks to a goal from Gemma Harte.

The position at the top of Sheffield & Hallamshire County League Division One remains unchanged. Bentley lie three points behind Chesterfield but have four games in hand.

Mexborough Athletic lost 10-0 at Penistone Church in Division Two and the teams play the reverse fixture this Sunday.

The division has been reduced to just eight teams following the withdrawal of Sheffield City who had lost all 11 of their games.