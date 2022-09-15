Attacking midfielder Khan starred as Pakistan thrashed The Maldives 7-0 at the South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF) in Nepal.

The Leeds-based 21-year-old, who joined the Belles in 2017, also chipped in with an injury-time assist in Pakistan’s final game in the competition.

Her four-goal haul also means she is now her country’s joint-highest female scorer of all time.

Khan, who qualifies to represent Pakistan through her parents and made her international debut at the tournament, said: “I can’t wait to play more games for Pakistan and be with the team.

"I’m just so excited.”

Pakistan finished third in their group, having lost against India and Bangladesh in their opening two games.

Tuesday’s win was their biggest ever and first since 2014.

Nadia Khan in action for Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Prior to the start of the tournament Pakistan’s Women’s team had not played for eight years due to an international suspension owing to undue third-party interference, which was recently overturned by world football’s governing body, FIFA.

The SAFF Championship is the main international competition for the national teams governed by the South Asian Football Federation.

Khan starred in Belles’ first game of the 2022/23 season away at Lincoln City.

She won two penalties as Andy Butler’s side came away with a 4-3 victory before flying out to Kathmandu to link up with the Pakistan squad.

Belles take on Long Eaton United away on Sunday.