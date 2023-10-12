Doncaster Rovers Belles slip to third straight defeat at home to York City
Belles were 3-0 down at half time against York, who subsequently leapfrogged them in the Women’s National League Division One North table.
Goals from Ella Duffield, Ella Duffield, Nicki Brown and Jess Holder earned York their second win of the season at the Iqbal Poultry Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Belles’ management team, Sam Winch and Alex Nogueira, have overseen six defeats in their first ten games in charge, with three wins and a draw.
Belles have a free weekend this week before returning to action at home to Mansfield Town, who play in the league below, in the third qualifying round of the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday, 22 October (2pm kick-off).
The winners will progress to the first round of the competition, which Belles won six times in their heyday and finished as runners-up in on a further seven occasions, most recently in 2002.