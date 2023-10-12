News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers Belles slip to third straight defeat at home to York City

Doncaster Rovers Belles slipped to their third straight defeat as they were heavily beaten 4-0 at home to York City.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
Belles were 3-0 down at half time against York, who subsequently leapfrogged them in the Women’s National League Division One North table.

Goals from Ella Duffield, Ella Duffield, Nicki Brown and Jess Holder earned York their second win of the season at the Iqbal Poultry Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Belles’ management team, Sam Winch and Alex Nogueira, have overseen six defeats in their first ten games in charge, with three wins and a draw.

Doncaster Rovers Belles v York City Ladies. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
Doncaster Rovers Belles v York City Ladies. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
Belles have a free weekend this week before returning to action at home to Mansfield Town, who play in the league below, in the third qualifying round of the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday, 22 October (2pm kick-off).

The winners will progress to the first round of the competition, which Belles won six times in their heyday and finished as runners-up in on a further seven occasions, most recently in 2002.

