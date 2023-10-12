Doncaster Rovers Belles slip to third straight defeat at home to York City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belles were 3-0 down at half time against York, who subsequently leapfrogged them in the Women’s National League Division One North table.

Goals from Ella Duffield, Ella Duffield, Nicki Brown and Jess Holder earned York their second win of the season at the Iqbal Poultry Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Belles’ management team, Sam Winch and Alex Nogueira, have overseen six defeats in their first ten games in charge, with three wins and a draw.

Doncaster Rovers Belles v York City Ladies. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Belles have a free weekend this week before returning to action at home to Mansfield Town, who play in the league below, in the third qualifying round of the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday, 22 October (2pm kick-off).