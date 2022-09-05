Doncaster Rovers Belles slip to defeat at Solihull Moors as striker Jasmine Saxton departs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Butler’s side conceded two goals from corners and dropped to sixth in the early FAWNL Division One Midlands standings as a result.

With two wins from two beforehand, Belles were the only team in the division still with a 100 per cent record.

Both teams started the game as two of six teams sharing the early leadership on six points.

Belles goalkeeper Ellie Sharpe. Picture: Julian Barker

Solihull’s victory means they are now one of three teams on nine points from four games, along with newly-promoted Stourbridge and Peterborough United.

Leafield Athletic have seven points, while Belles are one of four teams with six points along with Sporting Khalsa, Sheffield and Leek Town. Northampton Town, another newly-promoted side, are the only team still without a win.

Another promoted team, Merseyrail of FAWNL Division One North, are the visitors to Belles in the League Cup determining round this Sunday.

Merseyrail have lost all four games to date and Belles will start as favourites for the game at Club Thorne Colliery’s Iqbal Poultry Stadium.

Jasmine Saxton, who was the Division One Midlands leading scorer last season has left Belles to join Northern Premier Division side Brighouse Town along with Hannah McWilliams who was a regular starter for Belles last term.