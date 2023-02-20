Belles will meet reigning champions Huddersfield in the final after Holly Housley's first-half goal edged a hard-fought contest at the Iqbal Poultry Stadium on Sunday.

"We were excellent,” said Belles head coach Nick Buxton.

"I know Holly Housley got player of the match but I don’t think you could single anybody out.

Belles' goal hero Holly Housley.

"Everybody, from one to 11 and the subs that came on, was absolutely fantastic against a really tough side.

"We executed the plan brilliantly. Every one of them did a job.”

Defender Housley headed home from a corner with 42 minutes on the clock to score the game’s only goal.

She said: “The girls have one-hundred per cent.

"We deserved the result. The girls are buzzing.”

A date for the final has yet to be confirmed but Belles will be no stranger to their opponents.

Huddersfield beat them 3-0 in the FA Cup first round back in November.

The Terriers play one league above Belles in the third tier of women’s football in England.

Nick Buxton’s side are currently second in the Women’s National League Division One Midlands, five points behind leaders Stourbridge.

They return to league action away to Sheffield FC on Thursday before hosting Lincoln on Sunday.

Buxton said: “We know we might have heavy legs on Thursday and going into Sunday.