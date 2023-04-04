Doncaster Rovers Belles set to miss out on promotion after Northampton Town draw

Belles drew 1-1 away to third-placed Northampton Town, who trail them by two points having played a game more, at the weekend.

Captain Jess Andrew rescued a point for Doncaster with two minutes or normal time left after Vicky Barrett's 81st-minute header had given hosts Northampton the lead.

The home side had earlier missed a penalty following Olivia Harness' handball offence.

Belles skipper Jess Andrew equalised against Northampton.

The draw allowed Stourbridge to stretch their lead at the top of the table to nine points with five games left to play.

Only an unlikely collapse now stands in Stourbridge's way of the title following their fourteenth win from 17 games this term.

That would leave Belles in line for a third second-placed finish in as many years.

Elsewhere, Rossington Main will contest the NCEL Division One play-offs for a second straight season after Campion were crowned champions.

Reiss Harrison scored an injury time equaliser for Main in their 3-3 draw away to Wakefield.

Momentum swung throughout the match with Matthew Wilson equalising for the visitors after the home side took an early lead before Manasse Kianga put them ahead.

Two Wakefield goals then turned the tide once more, only for Harrison to level the scores in the 93rd minute.