Doncaster Rovers Belles set for first outing of 2025 with vital triple-header looming

Ciaran Toner.

Doncaster Rovers Belles are hoping to finally return to league action for the first time in more than a month this weekend.

Ciaran Toner's side have not played since December 15 but are scheduled to meet York City at Denaby this Sunday (2pm KO).

The next three games will prove pivotal in Belles' final placing in this season’s FA Women’s National League Division One North table. The York fixture is followed by two away games at Norton and Stockton Ancients and Barnsley FC respectively.

All three opponents are in the bottom seven (of the 12-strong division) with just six points separating bottom team AFC Fylde from sixth-placed Durham Cestria. Both Belles and York are above Fylde on goal difference, while Norton are a point better off on 11 points. Barnsley are currently four points clear of the two relegation places. Stockport County, also on 11 points, have played just 10 games (the fewest in the division) and would appear to be the least endangered team.

Belles will be seeking to make it a hat-trick of positive results at Denaby having trounced then leaders Middlesbrough 3-0 and drawn 2-2 with Chorley. Belles will be without the suspended duo Jess Tugby-Andrew and Ruby Pitter.

Elsewhere, there was a significant victory for Rossington Main in Sheffield and Hallam Division One. Lauren Been (2), Sarah Black and Ella Mortimer were the scorers in a 4-0 home victory over Just Football.

That win lifted Rossington’s onto 16 points – now just six points behind their opponents who are on 22 points along with Rotherham United under-21s and Millmoor Juniors Development – and with three games in hand on that trio.