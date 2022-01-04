Doncaster Rovers Belles send out thank you message following foodbank campaign

Photo via @donnybelles

For the second successive year the Belles squad cancelled their Secret Santa and instead donated foodbank items.

They also invited contributions from Belles and Rovers fans as well as junior players from the club’s Regional Talent Centre.

Items were delivered to the Trussell Trust’s Doncaster Foodbank in time for Christmas.

Belles centre back Charlotte Dinsdale, who played a lead role in the project, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to support the Doncaster Foodbank for the second year running.

"Last year we wanted to do our bit as a team to help local people across Doncaster in response to the Covid-19 crisis and this year it feels equally important to support those in the community in desperate need.

“Many are still being faced with the choice of paying the bills or buying food, which is something nobody should be facing.

“The support from foodbanks is crucial, particularly over the Christmas period, and one we were only too happy and proud to support.

“On behalf of all at Doncaster Belles, we really do want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who donated items at both Belles and Rovers games in December to support the initiative.”