Doncaster Rovers Belles seal biggest win in two years with thrashing of York City

Belles romped to victory over York. Pic: @donnybelles on X/Twitter

Doncaster Rovers Belles recorded their biggest FA Women’s National League victory in two years as they ran out convincing 5-0 winners over York City at their new, temporary home of Millmoor on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final score could easily have been greater in a game that Belles dominated. An interval lead of just 1-0 did not reflect the overall balance of play: Arianne Parnham’s goal separating the teams.

What was a molehill became a mountain by the hour mark as Belles enjoyed a free-scoring start to the second half thanks to goals by Abi Coley (2), Laila Abadi and Jodie Gregory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, after two rounds of fixtures Belles climbed from second-bottom to fourth and they will go into this Sunday’s game against Blackburn Rovers - again at Millmoor - in buoyant mood. Rovers have lost both games to date following their voluntary dropping down two tiers after they were unable to commit to financing their team in Women’s Super League 2.

* Abadi scored Belles’ consolation goal in last midweek’s League Cup Group stage 5-1 defeat at Hull City. September starts and ends with the remaining two games in the Group, at home to Barnsley and Sheffield under-21s respectively with visits to the only two teams in Division One North still boasting a 100 per cent record in Cheadle Town Stingers and Stockport County sandwiched inbetween.