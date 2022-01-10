Doncaster Rovers Belles rescue draw against promotion rivals

Lauren Breen scored a late equaliser for Doncaster Belles. Photo: Julian Barker

The point maintained Belles’ four-point cushion at the top of FAWNL Division One after promotion rivals Lincoln City and Long Eaton United also dropped points.

Jess Price slotted home Jasmine Saxton’s cross to put Belles ahead after just two minutes.

Fourth-placed Boldmere turned the game on its head with goals midway through the first and second periods.

But Breen headed home Sophie Bell’s cross in the 89th minute to extend Belles’ unbeaten run to three games.

Belles boss Andy Butler tweeted afterwards: “Great character from the squad. Their ‘never say die’ attitude is incredible.”

Meanwhile, Belles’ 4-3 win over Holwell Sports in November has been expunged from the records after the Leicestershire club announced last week that they had folded due to unforseen circumstances.

Andy Butler’s side remain four points clear of second-placed Lincoln after the Imps, who have two games in hand, were held to a 3-3 draw at home to Sporting Khalsa. Third-placed Long Eaton United lost 4-0 at Leek Town.

Boldmere are six points behind Belles but have two games in hand.