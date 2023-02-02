News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers Belles remain third after Solihull stalemate

Doncaster Rovers Belles and Solihull Moors battled out a 0-0 draw in FAWNL Division One Midlands.

By Julian Barker
47 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 10:40am
Lyndsey Tugby in action earlier this season. Photo: Julian Barker
Lyndsey Tugby in action earlier this season. Photo: Julian Barker

Both Belles and Solihull had their chances but both defences have proved fairly tough nuts to crack this season with second-placed Solihull having conceded nine goals and third-placed Belles 10.

The main beneficiaries of the draw were leaders Stourbridge who remain six points clear at the top.

It is another key Sunday this weekend.

Belles host bottom team Long Eaton United and anything less than a high scoring home win will be a surprise.

Belles won 9-0 when the teams met back in September and Long Eaton, who have just three points from 12 games, have conceded 85 goals.

Victory is imperative for Belles as the day’s other fixtures include Stourbridge against Solihull.

Belles have been drawn at home to Barnsley in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Cup semi-finals, while Wakefield AFC meet Huddersfield Town in the other tie.

Forwards Oti Laki, who has taken up an opportunity abroad, and Leah Hardy, who has returned to Lincoln City, have left Belles.

Belles Development lost 3-0 away to Stourbridge in the Reserve Midland Division.

Harworth Colliery lost 6-0 at home to Altofts in the North East League Southern Division.

AFC Bentley extended their unbeaten start in Sheffield & Hallamshire League Division One to seven games thanks to a 6-2 win at Wakefield AFC Reserves.

Gemma Harte (4), Jenna McGee and Hayley Wood scored for Bentley who visit bottom team Middlewood Rovers on Sunday.

