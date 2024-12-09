Doncaster Rovers Belles remain in relegation zone after Durham defeat
Belles lost 3-2 at Durham Cestria, whose win lifted them four points clear of Ciaran Toner's side. The Belles remain in the higher of the bottom two relegation places.
An early goal by Jasmine Saxton gave Belles the perfect start. Durham levelled around the half-hour mark and it was a repeat story early in the second half, this time Lindsey Tugby-Andrew restoring the advantage. Durham were back on level terms before the hour and then with the final whistle looming Belles had what would have been a precious point snatched from their grasp.
Lillie-Mae Broadhurst, returning after injury for her first appearance of the season, came on as a substitute in the last ten minutes and was soon on the receiving of a robust challenge inside the penalty area. After a lengthy stoppage, Broadhurst was stretchered off.
Erin Nicholson then scored a long-range strike to break Belles' hearts.
Belles host Chorley at Denaby Main this coming Sunday (1pm). Then comes a break for the festive season before 2025 begins with two crunch games at home to York and away at Barnsley.