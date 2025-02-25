Doncaster Rovers Belles relegation battle looks set to go down to the wire
Ahead inside the first ten minutes through Hannah McWilliams, their slender advantage remained intact until deep into second half stoppage time when County equalised to secure a 1-1 draw.
As in several previous games this season, Belles enjoyed some good spells but could not add to their tally. Played in very windy conditions combined with showers, goalkeeper Ellie Sharpe - making her first appearance of the season - was denied what would have been Belles’ second league shutout seconds before the final whistle.
The draw means Belles remain second-bottom in the FA Women’s National Division One North. They are a point ahead of AFC Fylde and two points behind York City. Belles, with just four games left, have played a game more than the other two.
Ciaran Toner's side do not have a game this coming weekend when they will have eyes on Norton’s clash with Stockport. Meanwhile, Belles are into the quarter-finals of the Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA Women’s Senior Cup after being given a walkover against Charnock Ridgeway.
Hoping to join Belles in the last-eight are Rossington Main whose third round opponents have been confirmed as Brunsmeer Athletic.
Rossington’s bid for a Sheffield and Hallam Women and Girls League double continues this Sunday with a Cup visit to Rotherham United under-21s.
Rossington’s Development team were 2-1 home winners over Sheffield Wednesday Reserves in Division Two thanks to a Lily Robinson strike and an own goal.
