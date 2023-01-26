It was Belles’ first action for several weeks with the adverse weather and withdrawal of Millmoor Juniors in the previous round accounting for the long gap between games.

Some good goalkeeping by Hollie Jary in the home net enabled Kiveton, who play three tiers below Belles, to emerge with a very creditable score for a County League outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mollie Barlow gave Belles an interval advantage with Shannon Durkin (2) and Lily Wishart on target in the second half.

Lily Wishart was on target for the Belles. Picture: Julian Barker

Belles join Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Wakefield AFC Reserves in the semi-finals.

Belles resume their quest for league points this Sunday with the visit of Solihull Moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game at Thorne is the first of three successive home fixtures for Belles who are now fourth in the table, having been in second spot at the end of their last FAWNL fixture, the 4-0 home win over Leek at the start of December.

Solihull are currently in second, two points ahead of Belles but having played a game more.

Advertisement Hide Ad