Doncaster Rovers Belles reach County Cup semi-finals
Doncaster Rovers Belles won 4-0 at Kiveton Park in the quarter-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Cup on Sunday.
It was Belles’ first action for several weeks with the adverse weather and withdrawal of Millmoor Juniors in the previous round accounting for the long gap between games.
Some good goalkeeping by Hollie Jary in the home net enabled Kiveton, who play three tiers below Belles, to emerge with a very creditable score for a County League outfit.
Mollie Barlow gave Belles an interval advantage with Shannon Durkin (2) and Lily Wishart on target in the second half.
Belles join Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Wakefield AFC Reserves in the semi-finals.
Belles resume their quest for league points this Sunday with the visit of Solihull Moors.
The game at Thorne is the first of three successive home fixtures for Belles who are now fourth in the table, having been in second spot at the end of their last FAWNL fixture, the 4-0 home win over Leek at the start of December.
Solihull are currently in second, two points ahead of Belles but having played a game more.
Meanwhile, Belles Development registered their first points of the season in the Reserve Midland Division as Shelby Morris scored both goals in a 2-1 home win over Lincoln City Development.