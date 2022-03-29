Doncaster Rovers Belles' promotion hopes dented by Peterborough United

Leaders Boldmere St Michaels need one point from their final game at lowly Leafield Athletic on April 24 to seal the FAWNL Division One Midlands title.

Belles must win their last three games whilst also significantly improving their goal difference to have any chance of finishing top.

And even then they will need a favour from a Leafield side who sit fourth bottom in the standings.

Andy Butler

Boss Andy Butler told DonnyBellesTV: “We never really clicked. Overall we didn’t really create much or do enough to test their goalkeeper. It wasn’t for the lack of trying, and I will never question the attitude of the players, but for some reason we never really penetrated.

“It’s disappointing from a team that has scored lots of goals this season, and I know the players are disappointed but full credit to Peterborough – they set up well, didn’t allow us space in behind their back three and had a few chances themselves.

He added: “Peterborough have shown over recent games that they are an improving side. That’s five games unbeaten for them now and they made it hard for us, so fair play to them.