Doncaster Rovers Belles' promotion hopes dented by Lincoln City

Doncaster Rovers Belles are battling for promotion. Photo: Julian Barker

Andy Butler’s side were below par and succumbed to goals either side of the break from Lauryn Wilcock and Chantelle Robinson.

Belles remain top of FAWNL Division One Midlands but three teams, including the Imps, remain hot on their heels.

Fourth-placed Lincoln are ten points adrift of Doncaster but have four games in hand on the leaders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boldmere St Michaels, who are second in the table, beat Solihull Moors 3-0 on Tuesday to move within six points of Belles with two games in hand.

Third-placed Long Eaton United trail Belles by eight points with two games in hand.

Only the league champions will be promoted to the FAWNL Northern Premier Division, the third tier of the women’s game.