Doncaster Rovers Belles preparing for vital relegation six-pointer
Belles are currently one point and one place ahead of Fylde but both will remain in the bottom two regardless of Sunday’s results. That's because Belles are four points adrift of third-bottom Norton and Stockton Ancients who have a game in hand on both the bottom duo. Norton lost 4-0 at Middlesbrough on Sunday and it will be a major upset if they gain any reward away to leaders Cheadle Town Stingers this coming weekend.
If Belles are to avoid the drop, they realistically need maximum points from their final three games, but that requires a massive change in form for a team which has just three league wins under their belts from 19 games so far.
Belles’ April fixtures are away to Middlesbrough - at the Riverside Stadium - and then at home to Huddersfield Town.
Meanwhile, Belles under-21s bowed out of the Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA Women’s Senior Cup third round when they were beaten 3-1 at Barnsley FC. Maisie Everitt had given Belles the lead at the break before Barnsley ran out winners.
