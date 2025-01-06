Doncaster Rovers Belles preparing for crucial derby clash with Yorkshire rivals
That game is one of three 'six-pointers' involving teams in the bottom seven places who are in the ten to 16 points bracket in the FA Women’s National League Division One North.
Belles, one of three teams on ten points, are four points adrift of Barnsley with both having played 13 of their scheduled 22 games.
Assuming favourable weather and the full set of fixtures going ahead, then Belles simply can not afford to lose. Victory would, of course, be ideal, but what of the other key games?
York and AFC Fylde, both below Belles on goal difference, face teams on 11 points, both opponents having played fewer games than the bottom trio. There are too many ifs and buts to even have an attempt at predicting results and a possible final table. For Belles, it is quite simply a case of getting their own results right and then looking at what has happened elsewhere.
