News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
27 minutes ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
2 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
3 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
4 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
4 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Doncaster Rovers Belles on the brink of securing Women’s National League Division One Midlands fate

Doncaster Rovers Belles are on the brink of securing a second straight second-placed finish following another 3-0 win.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST

Belles dispatched Wem Town on Sunday thanks to goals from Abi Coley, Holly Housley and Shelby Morris, meaning they can now only be overtaken on goal difference with two games to play.

Leaders Stourbridge have already secured the sole promotion place in the Women’s National League Division One Midlands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Only Peterborough United can dislodge Belles in the table, with the two sides due to meet on the final day of the season.

Holly Housley was on the scoresheet for Belles.Holly Housley was on the scoresheet for Belles.
Holly Housley was on the scoresheet for Belles.
Most Popular

Nick Buxton's side could secure their fate before then if they beat Northampton Town at the Eco-Power Stadium this weekend.

Belles will also meet Huddersfield Town in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Cup final next Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That match will also be held at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The Terriers, who play one league above Belles in English football's third tier, are the current champions and won 3-0 when the pair met in the FA Cup first round in November.

Meanwhile, AFC Bentley’s hopes of completing a Sheffield & Hallamshire County League and Cup double were shattered after they were beaten 3-1 by Brunsmeer Athletic in the Cup final.

Becky Kendell netted for Bentley, who will be hoping to remain unbeaten in the league in their final two fixtures against Brunsmeer and Barnsley (Women) Development.

Related topics:BellesTerriersPeterborough UnitedDoncaster Rovers BellesSheffield