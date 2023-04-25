Belles dispatched Wem Town on Sunday thanks to goals from Abi Coley, Holly Housley and Shelby Morris, meaning they can now only be overtaken on goal difference with two games to play.

Leaders Stourbridge have already secured the sole promotion place in the Women’s National League Division One Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Peterborough United can dislodge Belles in the table, with the two sides due to meet on the final day of the season.

Holly Housley was on the scoresheet for Belles.

Nick Buxton's side could secure their fate before then if they beat Northampton Town at the Eco-Power Stadium this weekend.

Belles will also meet Huddersfield Town in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Cup final next Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That match will also be held at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The Terriers, who play one league above Belles in English football's third tier, are the current champions and won 3-0 when the pair met in the FA Cup first round in November.

Meanwhile, AFC Bentley’s hopes of completing a Sheffield & Hallamshire County League and Cup double were shattered after they were beaten 3-1 by Brunsmeer Athletic in the Cup final.