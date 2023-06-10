Green fears players could now move on following Buxton’s shock resignation this week after nine months in the role.

The former Scarborough and Halifax goalkeeper led Belles to a second-placed finish in the National League Division One Midlands and their first cup final in 13 years after replacing Andy Butler.

He said the job had recently become “tough personally and mentally” in his resignation statement.

Nick Buxton has resigned as Doncaster Rovers Belles manager.

Green said: “Devastated would be an understatement. I’m taken aback by it and I think everyone at the club is.

"I still can’t get my head around it because Nick eats, lives and breathes the club. He’s 120 per cent. I used to get 20 calls a day off Nick, he was just so hands-on.”

On the possibility of further departures among players, Green added: “I think they will (leave) because they respected Nick so much.

"He had the respect of the majority of the girls.”

Club Doncaster chief executive Gavin Baldwin (left) alongside Doncaster Rovers Belles chief executive Russ Green.

Green said several players had verbally agreed to stay at fourth-tier Belles next season as they begin life in the National League Division One North following a league restructure.

But he warned: “This could change things. That’s what we will (now) be doing, assessing where we are.”

The club has not yet considered who might replace Buxton, Green confirmed.

He added: “We have got to sit back and assess. I have always been a believer in continuity, hence why Nick came in when Andy left, which proved to be a masterstroke from where Andy took us.

"Nick took us further. It’s a massive body blow. It’s going to be a tough close season, but we will get through.

"I can understand it, he feels he's taken it as far as he can go.”

Buxton was assisted by former Doncaster Rovers’ former sports scientist, Daniel Solts, who could be a possible candidate for the top job.

Green said: “I have had a chat with Dan, we have got to have another further chat.

"Him and Nick were really close, we all were.”

Green also expects plenty of external interest in the position and feels Belles can bounce back from the setback.