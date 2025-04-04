Doncaster Rovers Belles manager departs with club on brink of relegation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers Belles, who are on the brink of relegation to the fifth tier of the women’s game, have parted company with manager Ciaran Toner.

Belles stand four points adrift of safety in FAWNL Division One North with just two games left to play against title-chasing Middlesbrough and fourth-placed Huddersfield Town.

Relegation would see the two-time Women’s Premier League and six-time Women’s FA Cup winners drop out of the National League and into the regional divisions.

In a short statement, Belles said: “The Belles can confirm that Ciaran Toner has left his role as manager by mutual consent.

Ciaran Toner

“First team matters will be overseen by Amanda Greenslade along with Debbie Barry and Lynn Goodman until the end of the season.

“All at the club thank Ciaran for the tremendous time and effort he has put into the role and wish him the very best for the future.”

Toner, whose playing career included spells at Leyton Orient, Lincoln City, Grimsby Town and Rochdale and was previously under-18s boss at Rotherham United, replaced Sam Winch at the helm in November 2023 and successfully steered Belles away from the relegation zone in his first season in charge.

Further improvement and a possible promotion push was expected this term but instead Belles have lost 12 out of 20 games and are now staring down the barrel of an embarrassing demotion to the fifth tier.

Belles chief executive Chris Wood spoke about “plans to take the Belles back to where they belong in the game” last summer.

The club won the FAWSL2 title – now the Barclays Women’s Championship – in 2018 following their controversial demotion from the top flight five years previously.