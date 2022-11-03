Doncaster Rovers Belles lose to AFC Fylde in FAWNL Plate

Captain Jess Andrew gave Belles the lead with a free kick from 30 yards out.

Fylde levelled before the break and their experienced captain Hannah Forster netted the game’s decisive third goal early in the second half.

Belles were the underdogs against opponents from a tier higher than themselves but just like last season they gave a third tier side a good run for their money.

Jess Andrew was on target for Belles. Photo: Julian Barker

Belles lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest who went on lift the trophy in last season’s Plate and Fylde will be hoping that is a good omen for them.

Belles are without a game this Sunday.

Their next action is also against third tier opponents in Huddersfield Town at Thorne in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup on Sunday, November 13.

Belles Development lost 2-1 at Lincoln City in the FAWNL Reserve Midland Division.

Meanwhile, in the lower tiers of the pyramid, there were defeats for both local teams after both had forged a 2-0 lead.

Kat Cunliffe and Georgia Walker-Ellis were on target for Harworth Colliery who were still two goals to the good going into the last 20 minutes of their home clash with Handsworth.

However, the North East League Southern Division leaders hit back to win 4-2. Eighth-placed Harworth visit Sheffield Wednesday, who lie 10th, this Sunday.